The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly acquiring interior defensive lineman Leonard Williams in a trade with the New York Giants in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This is a massive trade for the Seahawks, as Leonard Williams will bolster their defensive line against the run and the pass. The Giants are clearly taking a the long-term view with this trade as they get two draft picks in return after falling to 2-6 with a loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Seahawks moved to 5-2 after a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and move into first place in the NFC West after the division rival San Francisco 49ers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Seahawks are obviously trying to strike while the iron is hot. They are following up their surprising trip to the playoffs last season with what seems to be another successful year already.

The Giants have fallen back to earth after making the playoffs last season. Williams was a big part of what is arguably the team's biggest strength. However, he was likely going to depart in the offseason regardless. With the Giants sitting at 2-6, this is a n0-brainer move, especially getting a second-round pick back.

New York also has a lot of money tied up in the interior defensive line anyway after paying Dexter Lawrence this offseason, who is arguably the best nose tackle in the league.

The deal makes sense for both sides, as the Seahawks try to win now and the Giants try to build towards the future.