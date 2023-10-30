After missing three consecutive games with a neck injury, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared for contact, setting him up for a Week 9 return, according to Ryan Dunleavy. Jones was cleared on Sunday, but was not in uniform for the Giants' 13-10 loss to the New York Jets.

Jones suffered the injury in a Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Giants opted not to place him on injured reserve, which would force him to miss a minimum of four games. Instead, he's likely to miss three as it appears he's healthy enough to get back on the field.

The Giants went 1-2 in their quarterback's absence, averaging 11 points and under 300 yards of offense per game. Sunday's overtime loss to the Jets was amplified by the injury to backup QB Tyrod Taylor, who left the game in the second quarter with a rib injury. The Giants have not updated Taylor's status yet as he remained in the hospital overnight.

In a way, Taylor's injury almost forces Jones to come back if the Giants want any shot at salvaging their season. At 2-6, New York is as big a longshot as any team to reach the postseason. Daniel Jones gives them the best shot at winning right now though, even if he hasn’t been very sharp himself.

Jones has a 71.7 passer rating in five games this season, with two passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 884 passing yards and one rushing touchdown. He was sacked 28 times in those five games.

The Giants saw enough from Daniel Jones in his first four seasons to give him a $160 million extension. Though his complementary players on offense don’t do him many favors, Jones himself has to start proving he can win games for the Giants.

His first shot will come next Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.