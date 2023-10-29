The New York Giants lost a heartbreaker to the New York Jets after falling short 13-10 in overtime. However, there was a strange scene at the game as Saquon Barkley's dad represented the Jets instead of the Giants on Sunday.

That's right. Alibay Barkley, Saquon's father, was seen wearing Jets gear while attending the game, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“Saquon Barkley’s dad was wearing full-on Jets gear as they walked out of the stadium together. Barkley grew up a Jets fan.”

Usually, parents are seen repping whatever team their son plays for. Some parents will wear the split jersey if they have more than one child playing in the NFL. Much like Mama Kelce when she attended last year's Super Bowl.

But Saquon Barkley's dad is apparently such a die-hard Jets fan that he repped his favorite team instead of the Giants, the team his own son plays for. Some would say, Alibay Barkley is built different. Even Jets reporter Connor Hughes of SNY TV couldn't believe his eyes.

“This is wild to me. You'd think he'd pull for his son today. #Jets green runs deep in the Barkley family, though.”

Now it makes me wonder if Saquon Barkley‘s dad has ever worn Giants gear. I mean, if he's so hardcore of a Jets fan that he reps them over his own son, why would he ever wear the Giants' blue?

Also, do you think Barkley's dad rubbed it in his face that the Jets beat the Giants? He had to, right? Might as well after repping the team your son is playing against. At the very least, Saquon Barkley doesn't seem bothered by it. So it's all in good fun.