By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive on Sunday with a 23-6 over the New York Jets. But in the process, they’ve lost a key piece of their defense. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks suffered a scary knee injury early in the game and had to be carted off the field. On Monday, head coach Pete Carroll revealed that Brooks has a “legit” ACL injury and will miss the rest of the season. Devastating.

Via Gregg Bell:

“Pete Carroll on @SeattleSports says Jordyn Brooks has a “legit” ACL injury. Long-term absence for the Seahawks inside LB and defensive signal caller. “That’s a shame, man.”

Brooks has been one of the Seahawks best defenders. With Seattle making a postseason push, this is far from ideal. The injury happened when he was making a tackle on Jets TE CJ Uzomah and landed awkwardly on his right knee, ultimately going down in excruciating pain:

By video, #JordynBrooks with significant right knee injury. Worry for ACL tear on @Seahawks top tackler. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gtD4XQYnPT — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 1, 2023

Before departing, Brooks registered two tackles. For the season, the 25-year-old has a team-high 161 total tackles, serving as one of Carroll’s most reliable pass-rushers. He’s played 94% of the Seahawks’ defensive snaps. Needless to say, it’s going to be a hard player for the organization to replace his production for the foreseeable future.

Considering it is an ACL tear, his status for next season is also in serious doubt. Recovery typically takes anywhere from 9-12 months. Brooks has a player option for 2024, therefore the Seahawks will have a decision to make.

Seattle faces the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 and a win would still keep their chances of an NFC Wild Card spot alive.