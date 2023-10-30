The Seattle Seahawks massively upgraded their defense this week by trading for Leonard Williams only five days after signing Frank Clark. Understandably, fans are fired up on social media.

On Twitter, @seahawksfan2314 was blunt in welcoming Williams to the Seahawks, saying “Let’s gooooo welcome to a non poverty franchise Leonard! Let’s go win you a ring”



@MikeBarwin loves the moves, responding “Schneiz is officially back in his bag”

@JMoeller05 is ecstatic, saying “Wowza! The #Seahawks just made a significant upgrade to the defense by going and getting Leonard Williams. Not something you see the Seahawks often do, so this means they clearly value Williams as an impact addition to the defense.”

The Seahawks acquired Williams from the New York Giants in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. Acquiring Williams along with Clark should go a long way to boost their 12th ranked defense against both the run and the pass.

The Seahawks are 5-2 after their win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and now sit in first place in the NFC West after the San Francisco 49ers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals.

On the season, Williams has 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He had a career-high 11.5 sacks for the Giants in 2020. Clark, signed by the team last week after the Chiefs waived him, is a two-time Pro Bowler. He had two tackles in the Seahawks' win over the Browns. Clark's peak years came with the Seahawks earlier in his career, when had 32 sacks from 2016-2018.

The Seahawks take on the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.