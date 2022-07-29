Seahawks get crucial Jamal Adams injury update with NFL season nearing

Although the Seattle Seahawks are facing an uphill battle in the 2022 NFL season, the franchise still needs its stars to compete. Some concerns developed after Jamal Adams’ hand received another injury. It’s not a great situation for this team, but it sounds like the organization is staying optimistic.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks expect Adams to return to practice soon. He’ll have a club over his hand along with a special cast for games. Rapoport also mentions that the star safety is likely going to need surgery on his hand, but it sounds like Jamal Adams will hold off until the next offseason.

#Seahawks S Jamal Adams, who broke a finger during a recent practice when it got stuck in a helmet, is expected to be back practicing with a club and a special cast for games, sources say. If he has surgery, which is likely, the plan is for it to be in the offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2022

Suffering any kind of injury is not ideal, but at the very least, the Seahawks aren’t losing their star defensive player. It’ll be interesting to see how Jamal Adams plays in the 2022 NFL season though, as a hand injury could prevent him from playing at the highest level. Even so, he tends to excel in rushing the backfield and playing downhill, so there’s a chance he will be unfazed by this current mishap.

So, the Seahawks will continue practicing and preparing for the upcoming NFL season with Jamal Adams in the lineup. It’s unclear exactly how well Seattle will play this year, but at the very least, the front office has managed to keep its star players happy. Between Adams returning and DK Metcalf securing the bag, this organization is in a great spot to build upon its solid foundation.

Keep an eye on the Seahawks, as they hope to surprise the league this year.