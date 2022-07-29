Seahawks star DK Metcalf’s 2-word response on status of foot injury after surgery

The Seattle Seahawks made a big decision on Thursday after signing DK Metcalf to a $72 million extension. Although that is the case, many are still concerned about his injury. Metcalf received surgery on his foot and has spent a fair share of the offseason healing it. On Friday, the star receiver provided an update on his foot.

According to Bob Condotta, DK Metcalf was quick and precise with his answer when asked if his foot is good to go. The Seahawks superstar only needed two words to sum it up as he answered with “Yes sir.” Seattle fans can feel much more at ease now, as Metcalf claims he is healthy and will be playing in Seattle for the next few years.

DK Metcalf had foot surgery in January. Asked if the foot is all good now he said simply "yes sir.'' So there you go. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 29, 2022

This is the exact type of news the Seahawks needed in the early portion of training camp. With his foot healing and his contract figured out, DK Metcalf will return to practice and start building chemistry with Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Although Seattle might have a difficult season ahead, at least the roster is structured in a way for the front office to build upon.

Metcalf is going to play a vital role in the offense as he is easily the best player on this team. The quarterback situation isn’t great, so we’ll see how it plays out. Regardless, the Seahawks are likely going to utilize a run-first approach. It could be a down year for DK Metcalf and his team, but Seattle is in a great position to build for the future.

Look for DK Metcalf to be the shining star on this team throughout the 2022 NFL season. After securing the bag and bouncing back from surgery, the Seahawks should be doing everything possible to feed him the ball. That will give Seattle their best chances of competing in a loaded NFC West division.