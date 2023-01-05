By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into a must-win game in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks have several key playmakers currently on the injury report.

The Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, find themselves in contention for the final playoff spot in the NFC. Unfortunately, they have starters on both sides of the ball currently on the injury report.

In total, 10 Seahawks players were held out of Wednesday’s practice, while another two were limited. This list includes players such as wide receiver Tyler Lockett, running back Kenneth Walker, and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

Walker and Lockett have been two key contributors for the Seahawks offense all season long.

In his rookie season, Walker has proven to be a force for the Seahawks ground game. Through the 14 games that he has played in, Walker has recorded 936 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 199 total carries. Through the air he has added 26 receptions for 155 receiving yards.

Lockett, the veteran presence for this offense, has also put together yet another solid campaign. Over 15 games, he has recorded 80 receptions for 979 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He currently leads the Seahawks in receiving touchdowns.

On defense, Nwosu has looked like the star of the Seahawks pass rush this season. Through 16 games, he has recorded 60 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles.

If the Seahawks hope to book their ticket to the postseason, they will need to be at full force. Based on their injury report, they may have a long week ahead of them.