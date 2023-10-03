The Seattle Seahawks added another casualty to their injured list on Monday. Nose tackle Jarran Reed joined safety Jamal Adams on the IR during the Seahawks' game against the New York Giants on MNF.

Jarran Reed apparently injured his shin after he tried to sack Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during a scrambling play. Seahawks team physicians carted Reed off the field with just 13:22 left in the game, per PFT's Charean Williams. Seattle won its third consecutive game after a 24-3 shellacking of the Giants on the road.

On the other hand, Jamal Adams' string of bad luck continued on Monday. Adams hasn't been the same since he earned three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2018 to 2020. He tore his quad tendon in the Seahawks' first game of the 2022 NFL season against the Denver Broncos. He never took the field again that year.

Jamal Adams took a knee to his head on the opening drive and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. pic.twitter.com/Y3sjUTi67Y — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2023

Seahawks fans were eager to watch Jamal Adams take the field after a 385-day absence. To their dismay, Adams suffered a concussion on the first possession of the game. Team physicians took him to the locker room for further evaluation.

Jamal Adams admitted his painful ordeal last season almost made him hang up his cleats.

“It was tough. I thought about retiring. I thought about a lot of things. Is this going to be it for me? I didn't know. But I knew eventually, after I got that MRI, I told myself I'm going to be back. I didn't know when or how, but I was going to figure it out,” Adams said.

Despite missing the services of Jarran Reed and Jamal Adams, the Seahawks' defense held serve. Seattle abused New York's offensive line and sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones 10 times. Here's hoping Reed and Adams will return for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.