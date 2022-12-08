By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Before this season, Geno Smith was looked at as just a perennial backup, a former second-round pick who couldn’t handle the starter role. But Smith has proven the haters wrong this season, and he had some words for those who thought he wouldn’t succeed as the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback.

Smith was asked after the Seahawks’ Thursday practice whether or not he got frustrated during his seven years as a backup in the NFL. Seattle’s quarterback simply responded, “My tough times would be a dream to someone else.”

After getting drafted by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Smith started all 16 games as a rookie. He would start another 13 during his second season. However, from 2015-2021, Smith made just five starts and appeared in 12 games total.

When the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson prior to the season, Smith was given an opportunity to be an NFL quarterback once again. He has succeeded in that role, leading Seattle to a 7-5 record. Smith has completed 72.7% of his passes for 3,169 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Geno Smith has made $13 million over his 10-year career. But clearly, teams saw value in what he brought to the huddle. He has still been rostered every year outside of 2019 since 2013. In that time, Smith has been able to grow and mature as a quarterback, even if he was holding a clipboard on Sundays.

Smith has finally gotten an opportunity to start again and has made the most of it, a surprise to many NFL fans. However, to Smith, after going through, “tough times,” as a backup, he now gets to live out his own dreams as the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback.