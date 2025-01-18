The Seattle Seahawks pick 18th in the 2025 NFL Draft, meaning they are likely 15 to 16 spots away from getting one of the two first-round quarterbacks (Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders). However, if another QB prospect jumps into Round 1 during the pre-draft process, could Seattle take their long-term Geno Smith replacement? Jason McIntyre thinks the Seahawks could in his latest Fox Sports NFL mock draft. He has the team taking Alabama QB Jalen Milroe.

“Sticking with this projection, which is where I had Milroe in my earlier draft. I don’t see another QB sneaking into the first round. Let’s see how the process goes for Jaxson Dart,” McIntyre writes.

This is an intriguing pick that could make sense for the Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Milroe is 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, and will likely be the best-testing QB at the NFL Scouting Combine. He has unique athleticism, which is how he became the starter for the most storied program in college football. However, Milroe is unpolished at best playing the position and hasn't shown the accuracy or passing acumen it takes to make it in the NFL.

The Crimson Tide QB has never completed more than 65.8% of his passes nor thrown for over 2,844 yards in a season. Milroe also threw 11 interceptions to just 16 touchdowns this past campaign.

Despite the rawness of his quarterback play, the athleticism could push Milroe up draft boards. If he really crushes the combine, it could even move him into the first round, as it did with former Florida Gators (and current Indianapolis Colts QB) Anthony Richardson.

If Jalen Milroe does become a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a landing spot like Seattle would be perfect for him. With Geno Smith still a viable signal-caller in the league, Milroe could sit for an entire season to hone his skills and get ready to become a starter. With his running ability, he could even contribute while not starting by being a gadget-play guy.

So, while this Seahawks NFL mock draft pick might seem like a reach now, it could make a lot of sense by the time the weekend rolls around in April.