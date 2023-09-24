The Seattle Seahawks are looking to ride their momentum from their win against the Lions in Week 3. Against the Carolina Panthers, Seattle is hoping to keep their offense in full swing while tightening the screws on defense. However, there was a big question mark for the Seahawks before Week 3: DK Metcalf's injury status.

Thankfully, Geno Smith will have one of his top weapons in tow for the game. The Seahawks are expecting DK Metcalf to play in their Week 3 tilt against the Panthers, per Adam Schefter.

“Seahawks' WR D.K. Metcalf, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is expected to play vs. the Panthers, per source.”

On the other hand, the Seahawks still won't be having star safety Jamal Adams for Week 3. Adams is recovering from a torn quad injury that sidelined him for the entire season. Despite missing the game against the Panthers, Seattle expects the star safety to return next week against the New York Giants.

“Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, who has not played a game since suffering a season-ending torn quad in week 1 of last season 377 days ago but is listed as questionable for Sunday, is not expected to play vs. the Panthers, per source. Adams has a strong chance to make his return next Monday night vs. the Giants, per source.”

After getting throttled by the Rams in Week 1, the Seahawks bounced back in a shootout win over the Detroit Lions the following week. Going toe-to-toe with the Lions' high-powered offense is no easy feat, but Seattle managed to do that. The team should be careful going up against a defense like the Panthers, who have some hidden gems that can terrorize offenses.