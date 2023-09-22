In a rather surprising development ahead of their Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks listed wide receiver DK Metcalf as questionable. Before fans get worried, though, it's worth noting that Metcalf is widely expected to play.

Metcalf landed on the Seahawks' injury report because of a rib issue he sustained in Week 2. Fortunately, it doesn't seem serious enough to sideline the star wideout. While the “Questionable” designation does seem concerning, it's safe to assume that Seattle just did it as a precautionary measure.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll did confirm that Metcalf will play despite missing Wednesday and Thursday's practice. The 25-year-old himself also eased the fears of fans as he said he's “100 percent” healthy, per Charean Williams of NBC Sports.

In two games this 2023 season so far, Metcalf has recorded nine receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown. He remains a crucial part of the Seahawks' offense, so any injury to him is a massive blow to the franchise. Luckily for the team, it isn't the case this time around.

Hopefully, though, the issue won't hinder DK Metcalf's performance on Sunday when they take on the Panthers. The Seahawks are 1-1 on the season and will look to continue their winning run after defeating the Detroit Lions in Week 2. They lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener.

While Metcalf is a go, the Seahawks have ruled out offensive tackle Charles Cross and cornerback Coby Bryant due to their respective toe injuries. Tight end Will Dissly and cornerback Riq Woolen are both doubtful.

The likes of Deejay Dallas (RB), Jamal Adams (S), Julian Love (S), Jarran Reed (NT), Quandre Diggs (S), and Phil Haynes (G) are all questionable as well.