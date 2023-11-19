The Seattle Seahawks will have Tyler Lockett available for an important game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11.

Tyler Lockett, who didn't practice all week due to a lingering hamstring injury, is expected to play in Week 11, per Adam Schefter. He's listed as questionable. Lockett has been dealing with this issue for quite a few weeks now and it does appear he'll continue to do so. It wouldn't be surprising to see him get some type of procedure on the hamstring in the offseason if the problem doesn't go away with treatment.

The veteran has been an important piece to the puzzle for the Seahawks in 2023, reeling in 46 catches for 494 yards and four TDs. He leads Seattle in receptions, but DK Metcalf is first in receiving yards with 552.

Lockett, Metcalf, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are easily Geno Smith's top three targets. Missing any of them would hurt because this team doesn't have a ton of depth in their WR room. Lockett grabbed eight catches for 92 yards in a Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders.

The Seahawks are 6-3 in the NFC West at the moment, which is second behind the San Francisco 49ers. If the season ended today, they would make the playoffs, but that divisional title will surely be the goal. Pete Carroll's squad does face the Niners in Week 12, which could prove to be their most crucial contest of the entire campaign. In fact, the next four games after LA are all against contenders, including the Cowboys, 49ers again, and the Eagles.