Will Zach Charbonnet get his first NFL touchdown? Check out three bold Seattle Seahawks predictions for Week 11

With a Seattle Seahawks Week 11 game versus the Los Angeles Rams, the two NFC West division rivals will face of for the second time this season as Seattle looks to get revenge. Prior to the game, we'll make three Seahawks Week 11 predictions.

The Seahawks are back in the wildcard mix again after a 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders. They are now 6-3 and tied for the best record in the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers have a slight edge over the Seahawks because they have a better division record, but the two teams will play twice in the upcoming four NFL weeks. However, Seattle has to prove they're more than a wildcard team and not just pretenders after they were smashed by the Baltimore Ravens 37-3 two weeks ago. They're certainly a good team, but they don't look like a great one when they lose games like that.

The other blowout loss the Seahawks sustained this season was when they fell to the Rams 30-13 back in Week 1. In that game, the Rams looked like they were back to their Super Bowl winning selves from 2021 while Seattle seemed like their 2022 playoff run was just a fluke. A lot has changed for both sides since that game. Though the Rams have been competitive, they have been unable to pull out wins and sit at just 3-6. Still, the Rams cannot be taken for granted. Matthew Stafford is healthy and will play after his thumb injury, which will boost their chances of a win significantly.

If Seattle gets this win and improves to 7-3, they'll prove that Week 1 matchup was an early season fluke. If not, their status as contenders will drop. With that in mind, let's take a look at our Seahawks Week 11 predictions.

Seahawks hold Rams without a sack

One of the best clips from the first Seahawks-Rams game was when Geno Smith yelled “oh my god” as Aaron Donald came blazing in. While Smith got the ball away before Donald could sack him, the moment perfectly showed how intimidating Donald can be rushing the quarterback. Overall, the Seahawks offensive line has held up pretty well this year, tied for 17th and allowing Smith to be sacked 19 times.

However, they are going up against Donald and the Rams. Donald has three sacks in the past two games and had half a sack versus the Seahawks in their first meeting. This will be challenging, but Seattle has shown they can pass protect and keep Smith from getting taken down.

Seahawks RBs Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet combine for three touchdowns

The Seahawks are excited about their young rushing duo in second-year back Kenneth Walker III and rookie Zach Charbonnet. The second-round pick out of UCLA is earning more snaps and touches as the season goes on as he provides a complement to Walker III. Charbonnet has yet to score a touchdown in the NFL, but has a great chance against the Rams and their 22nd ranked run defense this weekend. In their most recent game versus the Green Bay Packers, the Rams gave up 184 rushing yards to an offense that's only 21st running the ball.

Walker has six rushing touchdowns on the year so it wouldn't be odd for his to have a two-touchdown day. He is coming off a game in which he had a huge 64-yard touchdown reception that was crucial in the Seahawks win. Against a weak Rams Run-D, expect Walker III and Charbonnet to capitalize.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has his first 100-yard receiving game

The Seahawks have two promising rookie receivers in Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo. The first-round rookie out of Ohio State has had a nice rookie year, but nothing outstanding yet. His single-game receiving high is six receptions for 63 yards. Part of this is understandable. Smith-Njigba barely played his final year in college as he dealt with a hamstring injury. This isn't just a transition into the NFL, but a return to football after his injury.

Now that the Seahawks are nine games into the year, it's time for a breakout. He does have two other receivers and plenty of offensive playmakers to compete with, but Smith-Njigba has led the team in receiving before. Against the Rams, Smith-Njigba will have the opportunity for the best game in his young career.