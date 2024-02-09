How much will the Cowboys defense improve with Mike Zimmer?

Dan Quinn is off to a new team after he became Ron Rivera's successor as the Washington Commanders head coach. Naturally, this left a void in Mike McCarthy's coaching staff which prompted the Dallas Cowboys to start their search for a new defensive coordinator. They may have found their replacement in former Minnesota Vikings head honcho Mike Zimmer.

You heard that right! The Cowboys are hiring Mike Zimmer to replace Dan Quinn as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Mike McCarthy has always been blasted for his lack of success and wins in the postseason. So, he hired the third-most winningest coach in Vikings history. An impressive track record is not all that the Cowboys are getting out of Zimmer. They get an insanely talented defensive-oriented mind to help Micah Parsons and the rest of his squad to thrive.

Zimmer has been able to lead the Vikings to the NFC Championship game in 2017. His presence and know-how when it comes to making deep postseason runs are going to be handy for a squad that has big regular season records but falls short in the playoffs. He also knows his way to leading the Cowboys to victory. This is because Zimmer was part of the Cowboys staff from 1994 to 2006.

However, he may take some time to get acclimated, not just into the Cowboys system, but back to the NFL environment as a whole. Zimmer's last stint was back in 2021 which may need him de-rust for a while. Nonetheless, he is probably one of the best replacements for Quinn who headed to the Commanders.

Will the Cowboys' defense be one of the best next season?