Seahawks RB room gets positive Kenneth Walker update for Week 2 vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks earned a big win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night, but they were without a key offensive weapon in the contest. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker was sidelined for the game as he continues working his way back from the hernia surgery he underwent during the offseason. Via Bob Condotta, Pete Carroll revealed on Tuesday that the Seahawks fully expect Walker to be back on the field in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers, which is huge news for the team’s rushing attack.

Pete Carroll says on radio show @SeattleSports that Kenneth Walker III will return this week. Says "Kenny Walker is going to be out there this week for us to add to that.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 13, 2022

It was a solid, if not spectacular game for Rashaad Penny in Week 1. He rushed 12 times for 60 yards, and despite coughing up a scary fumble, the Seahawks were able to recover. Geno Smith carried the ball six times for 14 yards, and Travis Homer, the only other running back to get a carry, had one rush for two yards.

Getting Walker back in the mix should significantly open up the running game for the Seahawks. Smith was impressive through the air in the season opener, completing 23-of-28 pass attempts, but it remains to be seen if he can maintain that level of accuracy. Having two viable options in the backfield in Penny and Walker will be a solid boost against the 49ers.

Walker was the Seahawks’ second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the second running back selected this year, taken at 41st overall, out of Michigan State, where he scored 18 touchdowns in his lone year with the program.