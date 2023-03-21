Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After a surprise run to the postseason in 2022, the Seattle Seahawks are trying to replicate their success this upcoming year. But as they craft their roster of the future, the Seahawks were forced to say goodbye to one of their standout defensive linemen.

The Seahawks have released defensive tackle Al Woods, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Woods’ release will save Seattle $3.67 million in cap space.

Al Woods has been with the Seahawks for the last three seasons. He appeared in 44 games over that stretch, starting 35 of them. Woods made 121 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four passes defended and to fumble recoveries.

Before joining the Seahawks, Woods had a bit of a roller coaster NFL career. He was drafted by the Saints in the fourth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft. However, he was released, claimed by the Steelers and released again before the Buccaneers claimed him. He spent the year in Tampa before joining the Seahawks – ironic – for a season.

Woods eventually returned to the Steelers for before spending some time with the Titans and the Colts. Overall, the defensive tackle has appeared in 155 NFL games. Woods has made 293 tackles, nine sacks, seven passes defensed and the aforementioned two fumble recoveries.

While Woods started 14 games for the Seahawks this past season, Seattle felt it was time for a change. Going on 36-years-old, the Seahawks decided to save some extra cap space with his release. The Seahawks will now look to use that extra cash to continue building out their roster. If he decides to continue his NFL career, Woods will now search for his next franchise.