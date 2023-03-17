Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Seattle Seahawks have made another addition to their defense in NFL Free Agency, as they’ve agreed to a one-year contract with former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Bush, 24, had been on an NFL free agency visit with the Seahawks.

A former first round pick out of the University of Michigan, Bush had a solid rookie season, back in 2019 tallying 109 combined tackles, nine for loss, along with two interceptions and a sack.

Unfortunately for the Michigan product, injuries struck in year two, as he played in just five games for the Steelers before tearing the ACL in his left knee back in an October 2020 game.

Bush had a solid season for the Steelers in 2022, appearing in all 17 games while tallying 81 tackles.

He earned a 58.8 Pro Football Focus grade, including a 66.9 pass rushing mark.

The Seahawks, who have also been rumored to be interested in a reunion with Bobby Wagner, need help at the linebacker spot.

Seatle general manager John Schneider had indicated on Thursday that the team needed to add ‘backers.

With the likes of Jordyn Brooks attempting to bounce back from a season-ending injury and fellow linebacker Cody Barton departing in free agency, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Seahawks add another linebacker.

The Seattle defense already received a huge boost in free agency when former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones agreed to a deal with the ‘Hawks.

It’s all part of a facelift for a Seahawks defense that ranked just 26th in the league in total defense last season.