Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit.

In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly bringing back veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin, per Seattle Times. The 34-year-old is set to sign with the team’s practice squad, which should allow him to be readily available as soon as Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals if Seattle wants it.

Irvin is quite familiar with Pete Carroll’s system, as he was part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl winning team in the 2013 season. Throughout his career, he has recorded 52.0 sacks, 216 solo tackles and 16 forced fumbles.

His 2022 stint with the team is actually his third tour in Seattle. After being drafted by the Seahawks 15th overall in 2012, he stayed with the franchise for four seasons. He then played with the then Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers from 2016 to 2019 before finding himself back in Seattle in 2020–though he played in just two games at the time because of an ACL tear.

The veteran rush end signed with the Chicago Bears in 2021 and played in six games with one start. He has one forced fumble, seven combined tackles and two QB hits in those appearances.

Whether or not Bruce Irvin can make a significant impact on the Seahawks defense has yet to be seen, but the team can definitely use every help they can get. In their past four games–during which they went 1-3–they have allowed their opponents to score at least 27 points. They have allowed the second-most points through five weeks of NFL football with 154 points, just behind the Detroit Lions.