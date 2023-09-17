Injuries keep racking up for the Seattle Seahawks. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf left his team's Week 2 battle with the Detroit Lions early after taking a massive hit on Seattle's opening drive. He was initially listed as questionable to return, but came back in the game before halftime. currently listed as questionable to return with a rib injury.

Metcalf suffered the injury while catching a pass just in front of the end zone, his momentum stopped by crushing tackles from Lions defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Kerby Joseph.

After heading to the sideline for initial evaluation by team medical personnel, Metcalf eventually went back to the locker room for further assessment. Longtime teammate Tyler Lockett gave his fellow pass-catcher some encouragement on the way.

Tyler Lockett with some encouragement to DK Metcalf as Metcalf heads to the locker room to be checked for a potential injury to his ribs.

Metcalf isn't the only Seahawks starter who's gotten banged up against Detroit. Cornerback Tariq Woolen also left the game in the first half, heading to the locker room shortly after Metcalf with a chest injury. He's also questionable to come back in the game.

The in-game injuries to Metcalf and Woolen are just the latest plaguing Seattle against Detroit. The Seahawks entered Sunday's game down their bookend offensive linemen, absent left tackle Charles Cross due to a toe injury and right tackle Abe Lucas after he was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Starting strong safety Jamal Adams also isn't playing in Week 2, out with a knee injury.

Seattle fell to the Los Angeles Rams 30-13 in Week 1.