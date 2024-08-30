The Seattle Seahawks recently reinforced their practice squad by signing veteran outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, a move that reunites him with new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, under whom Bowser previously thrived during their time with the Baltimore Ravens. Bowser, a second-round draft pick from the University of Houston in 2017, brings significant experience to Seattle's defense after spending his entire seven-year career with the Ravens.

Over the course of his tenure in Baltimore, Bowser appeared in 89 games, starting in 23 of them. His most impressive season came in 2021, where he emerged as a key defensive player for the Ravens, participating in all 17 games and setting career-high marks with 7.0 sacks, 59 tackles, and 8 tackles for loss.

His season, however, came to an abrupt end after he suffered a torn Achilles in the Ravens' final game, an injury that sidelined him for much of 2022. Bowser returned to play in nine games that year, where he recorded 13 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, a forced fumble, and 2 pass deflections. Despite showing flashes of his previous form, a subsequent knee injury forced him to miss the entire 2023 season, further complicating his career trajectory.

Bowser's financial journey in the NFL is equally noteworthy. After his initial four-year, $5.57 million contract with the Ravens, which included $3.3 million guaranteed, Bowser hit the open market for the first time in his career. His performance earned him a lucrative four-year, $22 million contract to stay with Baltimore, which included a base salary of $5.5 million in 2023. However, the Ravens decided to release him before the start of the 2023 season, making him a free agent once again.

Now at 29, Tyus Bowser is determined to make the most of this fresh start with the Seattle Seahawks. His addition to Seattle’s practice squad not only provides depth to their defense but also brings a wealth of experience from his time in Baltimore. With his familiarity with Coach Macdonald’s system and a proven track record when healthy, Bowser aims to reclaim the form that made him a standout in the NFL, hoping to contribute significantly to the Seahawks' success moving forward.