The Baltimore Ravens are building out their roster with a deep playoff run in mind. While signing Derrick Henry will get most of the buzz, the Ravens still need to crunch the numbers to make sure their vision comes complete.
Baltimore has agreed to a reworked contract with offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley. Set to make $15 million, he will now play on a contract with a lower base salary, but with potential to match or surpass that number, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Furthermore, the Ravens have released outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, saving $5.5 million in cap space, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
Both moves were done so that the Ravens can spend more in free agency. Adding Henry will give Baltimore a massive boost on offense. The team also re-signed defensive tackle Justin Madubuike on a massive $98 million deal. With their franchise tag player signed and running back taken care of, Baltimore will now focus on improving elsewhere across their roster.
Bowser last played for the Ravens in 2022, as a torn Achilles and a knee injury wiped out his entire 2023 season. He spent six years with Baltimore, racking up 152 tackles, 19.5 sacks and four interceptions. Stanley will be trusted as the team's left tackle. No matter who the Ravens sign, keeping Lamar Jackson upright in the pocket will be crucial for success.
The Ravens are looking to bounce back after falling in the AFC Championship Game. With some extra cap space, Baltimore is hoping to make the requisite moves to succeed.