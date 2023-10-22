The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, and hours before kickoff, there’s still no final DK Metcalf injury update. The star wide receiver is dealing with a hip and a rib injury, and the team will make a final decision on him in warmups Sunday. Losing Metcalf would hurt, and the team is likely also without running back Zach Charbonnet.

“In each of the previous two weeks, Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf was listed as questionable due to a rib injury but wound up playing,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday. “This time, Metcalf is listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hip and rib injury, and this time there are more concerns about his availability than there were the past two weeks, per source. A decision about whether he can play vs. the Cardinals is likely to be determined in pre-game warmups.”

Metcalf is the Seahawks leading receiver heading into Week 7 against the Cardinals. He has 22 catches for 337 yards and two touchdowns. That said, the Pro Bowl wideout has also been in the news this week for taking another bad penalty in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Metcalf currently has the most penalties (five) than any other WR in the league this year.

If the next DK Metcalf injury update is that he’s out, it could severely hamper Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense. Schefter also reported on Sunday that “Seahawks’ RB Zach Charbonnet, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play vs. the Cardinals, per source. DeeJay Dallas now expected to serve as Seattle’s No. 2 running back vs. the Cardinals.”

The Seahawks and Cardinals kick at 4:05 p.m. ET.