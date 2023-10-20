With a Seattle Seahawks Week 7 game versus the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks will look to rebound after a close loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Before the Seahawks-Cardinals game, we'll make our Seahawks Week 7 predictions.

Despite losing to the Bengals, the Seahawks are 3-2 and in a solid second place in the NFC West. While they are still in contention to win the division, they have a good shot at a wildcard spot if they can't overtake the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks pretty much picked up right where they left off last year after Geno Smith's Comeback Player of the Year season. They added some talent to the team, including top cornerback prospect Devon Witherspoon in the draft and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, losing to the Bengals showed Seattle they still have some ground to cover before they're among the NFL's best. They have an impressive win over the Detroit Lions this season, but have yet to beat any other contenders.

After the loss to the Bengals, the Seahawks have a good chance to rebound against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are just 1-5 after losing to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. Though they were pesky to opposing teams the first three weeks of the year, they've lost pretty handily the last three weeks. They're still awaiting the return of quarterback Kyler Murray from his torn ACL. Murray just returned to practice this week, but will not be ready for this game. So long as the Seahawks don't fall asleep at the wheel, they should be able to win this game no problem.

If the Seahawks move to 4-2, they'll continue to be strong playoff contenders the rest of the season. Let's move on to our Seahawks Week 7 predictions.

Seahawks WR Jake Bobo will go for 100 yards

The rookie receiver had somewhat of a breakout game in the loss to Cincy. The UCLA product caught two passes for 43 yards, including an impressive 25-yard catch and run through three Bengals defenders. Though he only had two receptions, his potential flashed off the screen and he should begin to see more targets.

Bobo has a favorable matchup versus the Cardinals defense, who have allowed some huge receiving games as of late. In the past three weeks, Brandon Aiyuk, Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase each had at least 148 yards against their secondary. Bobo will have to compete with D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and fellow rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba for targets, but Metcalf didn't practice Thursday and may not be able to play as he's still dealing with a hip injury. If Bobo doesn't have his breakout 100-yard game this game, expect it come in the new few weeks.

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon gets a sack and a pick

Devon Witherspoon may not have gotten the best of Ja'Marr Chase as D.K. Metcalf suggested, but he has a clear advantage against a floundering Cardinals offense this week. Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs has thrown at least one interception in back-to-back games. The stellar rookie had two sacks and a pick against Daniel Jones, and could have a similar performance against Arizona. If he does, expect him to climb up the Defensive Rookie of the Year odds again.

RB Kenneth Walker III runs for 100+ yards, two touchdowns

Arizona has the ninth-worst running game in the league, giving up 133.3 yards per game. This is a prime opportunity for Walker III to have his first 100-yard rushing day of the season. Despite having a tremendous rookie campaign in which he ran for 1,050 yards while missing several games, Walker III has not quite hit his rookie pace.

However, playing Arizona has led to big days for several backs this season. Rams' Kyren Williams rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown. Christian McCaffrey went for over 100 yards and four total touchdowns and Tony Pollard also eclipsed 100 yards. With Geno Smith coming off his worst game of the year, there is no better time for Seattle to turn and hand the ball off to Walker. Walker should also have no problem getting touchdowns since he's had at least one in each of his past four games.