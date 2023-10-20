In the Seattle Seahawks' Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, DK Metcalf exited the contest briefly due to a hip injury. Though Metcalf returned to finish the game, he has been limited in practice all week. In fact, as it turns out, the injury was not just to his hip, but apparently his ribs as well. Now, Metcalf's status for Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals is currently up in the air.

When asked about it on Friday, head coach Pete Carroll stated “Metcalf's pretty sore still. He’s still working at it. It’s going to be all the way up to game time.” (via ESPN's Brady Henderson on X).

It appears that the injury to Metcalf's hip is significantly more severe than the one to his ribs, though the combination of the two is likely why the Seahawks medical personnel are being extra cautious regarding his return.

When healthy, DK Metcalf is a key part of the Seahawks offense. He currently has 337 receiving yards on 22 catches for the season, as well as a pair of touchdowns to go along with it. Unfortunately, this is not Metcalf's first questionable designation of the season, so the Seahawks must tread with caution to avoid the injury bug.

The Seahawks are currently second in the NFC West. With a record of 3-2, and their bye week behind them, they are hoping to make a statement in the coming weeks to solidify themselves as a playoff team.

To do so, they will undoubtedly need a healthy Metcalf playing to his fullest potential. Though his status for Week 7 is in limbo, it seems that the Seahawks are taking the correct precautions to ensure that he does not miss any significant time due to lingering injuries.