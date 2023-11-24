NFL fans were irate at NBC's abrupt cutting of Steve Aoki's halftime show during the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers game.

Fans who looked forward to the Steve Aoki halftime show during the Seattle Seahawks' game against the San Francisco 49ers were up in arms on Thanksgiving Day.

NBC aired Steve Aoki for just several seconds before going into a bizarre commercial break. Television viewers grew irate after catching a mere glimpse of the famous electronic dance musician.

To nobody's surprise, the abrupt cutting of Steve Aoki's halftime show drew major backlash from fans on social media.

“Lmfao they turned Steve Aoki off after 15 seconds on TV,” @DK_England tweeted.

“That 9 seconds of Steve Aoki was a really compelling half time show,” per @thebigtex915.

“They played 6 seconds of Steve Aoki and said that's enough of that, we're going to break,” @Tyler_Leonnon chimed in.

They went to commercial just as Steve Aoki began his set?!?! F that! I guess I’ll just fire up his Tomorrowland highlights on YouTube 😕😒😤 Let’s close out this game strong! #FTTB pic.twitter.com/qn8ZETYyLZ — Conrado Pascual (@CP3_777) November 24, 2023

Steve aoki was probably hyped he was playing a halftime show on thanksgiving and nbc gave him 6 seconds of tv time pic.twitter.com/8XXfjcGKNz — John (@iam_johnw) November 24, 2023

To make matters worse for Seahawks fans, Seattle trailed the 49ers 24-3 at halftime. The sight of thousands of San Francisco fans clad in red at Lumen Field on Thanksgiving Day didn't help matters, either.

In sharp contrast, fans raved about Dolly Parton's halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game on Thursday.

The 77-year-old country music icon performed on a stage while wearing a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform. The sellout crowed at AT&T Stadium erupted in unison. The Cowboys annihilated the Commanders, 45-10.

The Seahawks couldn't stop the 49ers on Thanksgiving Day

As for the Seahawks, they dug themselves a deep hole in the first half against the 49ers. Two Christian McCaffrey touchdowns helped the 49ers build a comfortable 24-3 lead at the half. San Francisco prevailed over Seattle, 31-13

The 49ers' ground game was the difference in this one. They racked up 169 yards on the ground. The Seahawks could only muster 88 rushing yards on Thursday. Seattle also turned the ball over five times.

The Seahawks seek to end their two-game losing skid against the Cowboys in Week 13.