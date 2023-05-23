The Seattle Seahawks will have to prepare for the 2023 season without one of their top defensive players, for the time being. Cornerback Tariq Woolen had arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday that will sideline him until training camp, according to Adam Schefter.

A fifth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2022, Woolen earned a starting job and started all 17 games during his rookie season. He tied for the league lead with six interceptions and was named to the Pro Bowl.

Woolen injured himself during OTAs last week. There’s never a good time for an injury, especially one that requires surgery, but it could have come at a worse time for the Seahawks.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Seahawks made adding cornerback depth a priority this offseason. Several moves are highlighted by the pickup of Devon Witherspoon, who Seattle drafted with the fifth overall pick in last month’s draft. The Seahawks also brought back veteran Artie Burns who played three games with the team last season.

The Seahawks expect Woolen and Witherspoon to be the NFL’s next great cornerback duo, one that puts Seattle’s defense back into the elite tier of the league. Seattle had the 26th-ranked total defense in 2022 and the 17th-ranked passing defense.

After sneaking into the playoffs last season, the Seahawks enter 2023 with higher expectations than a year ago. They’ve discovered diamonds in the rough, including Tariq Woolen who already looks like a steal after his first NFL season. Seattle hopes Woolen’s recovery goes smoothly and he can join his teammates on the practice field in late July when training camp begins.