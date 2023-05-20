The Seattle Seahawks shocked the world when they made the playoffs last year after moving on from Russell Wilson. The Seahawks continued to overhaul their roster in the offseason, and they were clearly the biggest winners in undrafted free agency. After breaking down the Seahawks’ game-by-game predictions, let’s take a look at the top two trade targets the team can pursue to round out the roster and potentially push them into making a deep run in the playoffs.

2. LB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This may seem to be coming out of left field considering the Seahawks already have two standout inside linebackers. But Bobby Wagner, a Seahawks legend and six-time All-Pro, turns 33 next month and he’s playing on a one-year, $5.5 million contract. Meanwhile, Jordyn Brooks is still recovering from a season-ending torn ACL he suffered in Week 17.

Brooks had surgery in mid-January. Based on the typical recovery timetable (nine to 12 months), we wouldn’t expect the 2019 first-round pick to be back on the field until at least October. But ultimately the recovery is different for every player based on how they scar and how the scar tissue builds up throughout the process.

Last month, Seahawks GM John Schneider compared the timeline of Brooks’ injury to the timeline of teammate Jon Rhattigan, who missed a full calendar year from his ACL tear in December 2021. The Seahawks then declined Brooks’ fifth-year option, as they didn’t want to guarantee over $12 million to a player that might be unavailable for a good chunk of the season.

Brooks is a strong and rangy sideline-to-sideline run defender but struggles in coverage. He also set the franchise single season record with 184 tackles in 2021, but his future is cloudy because of his late-season ACL tear entering a contract year. With Wagner also a short-term answer at linebacker, the Seahawks have to be evaluating other options.

Seattle signed Devin Bush to a one-year, $3.5 million contract in mid-March, but he hasn’t been the same type of player after he suffered a torn ACL in 2020. The Seahawks also tentatively plan to mitigate Brooks’ expected absence by using three safeties in their base defense, while still using three LBs (Wagner, Bush, and Uchenna Nwosu as a rush LB).

But a potential Devin White trade is also a viable, albeit outside-the-box option for Seattle.

The Pro Bowl linebacker requested a trade from the rebuilding Buccaneers last month. Tampa Bay picked up his fifth-year option that will pay him $11.706 million this season. Seeking a contract in the same range as Roquan Smith ($20M/year) and Tremaine Edmunds ($18M/year), White was a key piece to the Super Bowl-winning Bucs team.

While he’s not the best all-around linebacker, White is very solid against the run and stands out for his pass-rush prowess. As noted by PFF, his 88 quarterback pressures over the past three seasons are 30 more than the next-highest player.

1. DT Grover Stewart, Indianapolis Colts

The Seahawks turned some heads early in the draft when they opted to try to recreate the Legion of Boom and give themselves an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver and running back instead of overhauling their front seven. As a result, Seattle’s two first-round picks, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, appear to be top candidates for the Defensive Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year, respectively, for Seattle in 2023.

Seattle found a handful of potential draft steals later on that can help in the trenches, but the team still needs to improve the front end of a defense that doesn’t have any game-wreckers and was constantly ravaged on the ground last year.

Enter Grover Stewart, an underrated, durable piece of Indianapolis’ front and an excellent run defender. At the age of 29, he’s still in his prime and is entering a contract year with an affordable $9.3 million base salary, with a $10.8 million cap hit.

The Colts are in a multi-year rebuild and will be taking calls for proven veterans that aren’t in their long-term plans. Look for Indianapolis to try to get something while they still can for Grover Stewart.

In six seasons in Indianapolis, Stewart has compiled a total of 239 tackles with 8.5 sacks (four last year), 84 total pressures, and 63 QB hurries. A solid interior pass rusher that’s dominant against the run, Stewart would provide valuable leadership and experience to the Seahawks’ defensive line.

Free agent additions Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed, who spent his first five seasons in Seattle, lead a defensive end group that also includes fifth-round rookie Mike Morris, rookie UDFA steal Jonah Tavai, 2021 UDFA Myles Adams, and nine-year veteran Mario Edwards Jr.

Despite seemingly entering a long-term build last year, the Seahawks quickly emerged as a contender, thanks to excellent coaching, outstanding development from their 2022 rookie class, and a big breakout season from quarterback Geno Smith.

Operating behind a young, up-and-coming offensive line, with a lethal trio at receiver and a dynamic duo out of the backfield, we should see another big season from the Seahawks’ starting quarterback. If the talent-rich defense can continue to make strides as they recreate the Legion of Boom, this team can become really dangerous down the stretch.