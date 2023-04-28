Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Seattle Seahawks could draft a quarterback with one of their first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday. Head coach Pete Carroll has informed quarterback Geno Smith that it is a possibility despite links to Jalen Carter and rumors of a trade down, per NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

The Seahawks have one of the more enticing nights in the NFL, as they hold the No. 5 and No. 20 overall selections in the first round. The 2023 NFL Draft is sure to be full of surprises, and the Seahawks could likely be involved in one or multiple massive stories come the end of the first round.

Geno Smith is coming off of an incredible year at the helm of the Seahawks offense, culminating in a Comeback Player of the Year award. It resulted in a contract extension this offseason, and he looks to be the starter in Seattle for at least next season. However, this does not rule out the Seahawks drafting a quarterback for the future.

The Seahawks have been linked to intriguing prospect Anthony Richardson, who makes a lot of sense for Seattle. He could come in and backup Smith, spending the first few seasons of his career learning the position. If anybody knows how to transition from being a successful backup to a successful starter, it is Geno Smith. Anthony Richardson could benefit a lot from being behind Smith in Seattle.

As the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaches, NFL fans, players and media members alike will have to tune in to see who Pete Carroll and Seattle picks. It would not be the least bit surprising to see the Seahawks end up with a quarterback.