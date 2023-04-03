Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Geno Smith shocked the nation with the Seattle Seahawks this past season, winning Comeback Player of the Year. As he looks to continue his strong momentum, Smith is looking to be more than just a good quarterback for the Seahawks.

Smith penned a letter detailing his emotions throughout this past season. Moving forward, the quarterback said he wants to be in the same breath as numerous Seahawks legends such as Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch. But beyond his play, Smith is looking to be an example for anyone who has ever been doubted, via The Player’s Tribune.

“I want to be an example for anyone who might’ve gotten knocked down from their goals,” Smith said. “Not just in the NFL, but in life – anyone who might be feeling like a disappointment, or who might be pegged as someone who can’t achieve certain things.”

“Maybe they can look at me and say, Geno…he kept grinding,” Smith continued. “He kept believing in himself. And eventually he found a city that believes in him back.”

When the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos, Smith was expected to be a placeholder at most. A career backup could never fill Wilson’s shoes.

Smith responded to the doubt with the best season of his NFL career. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns, both career-highs. His 69.8 percent completion percentage was amongst the NFL best. Geno Smith led the Seahawks to the playoffs and looked the part of a true QB1.

Seattle rewarded Smith with a three-year, $75 million contract extension. When he steps back under center for the Seahawks, Smith will be thinking about the player he wants to be and the journey it took to get there. He wants others to know they can overcome any obstacle too.