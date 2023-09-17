The Seattle Seahawks got a huge win on the road against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, with wide receiver Tyler Lockett catching the game-winning touchdown, and he was hyped up while describing the game and the winning play.

“Man it wasn't the way that we drew it up, I kinda ran it to the corner but Geno trusted me, threw the ball to me, I was able to catch it,” Tyler Lockett said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “We always talk about not being able to reach for it, so I probably shouldn't have did that, they gonna get at me, but the biggest thing is man I was able to hold onto it. They called it a touchdown and the Seahawks win.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We had to be able to take that punch.” My @nflnetwork 1-on-1 with Tyler Lockett on his overtime TD and a huge bounce-back win for the #Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/5bpbh5PTIJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2023

The Seahawks had a very disappointing loss at home against the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks' offense woke up against the Lions in Week 2 after scoring just 13 points against the Rams in Week 1. Lockett described what was different this week.

“We just had to dial in,” Lockett said, via Pelissero. “Honestly man, the Rams are a great team no matter what anybody else says and they beat us. And so we had to be able to take that punch. And we knew we were going against a great Detroit team, they went out there, they beat the Chiefs. But we wanted to be able to make our presence known. We went out there and we battled. Had a lot of highs, had a lot of lows, but we stuck together.”

Lockett also did a video for the Seahawks' social media after the game.

The Seahawks will come home and play the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.