The Detroit Lions forced overtime against the Seattle Seahawks during their Week 2 matchup on a last-second field goal to tie the game at 31 apiece. In OT, however, the Lions' defense was bested by Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throwing for a 6-yard touchdown to veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett on the opening drive.

The final play of the game was not without controversy, as it seems that the refs missed a critical holding call against the offense on Lions superstar defender Aidan Hutchinson. All forms of media of the play released online show a clear hold against Hutchinson by the Seahawks' Jake Curhan, and it seems that fans are not happy with the brutal officiating error.

The Seahawks-Lions Week 2 matchup was perhaps the most exciting game of the afternoon slate, with the teams engaging in an absolute shootout. This makes the missed call all the more upsetting, as it robbed an excellent game of the fair ending it deserved. The matchup also saw Lions quarterback Jared Goff's impressive no-interception streak come to an end on a brutal pick-6 that put the Lions in a double-digit deficit early in the fourth quarter.

A few key mistakes made by the Seahawks' offense allowed for the Lions to get the ball back and set the offense up for what seemed to be heading in the direction of an impressive come-from-behind win. Unfortunately for Detroit, the defense let them down in overtime, and the missed holding call didn't help either.