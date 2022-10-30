The Seattle Seahawks have a huge game against the New York Giants in Week 8, but there are question marks surrounding Geno Smith’s top two wide receivers. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are both listed as questionable for Sunday’s showdown, so will they actually suit up?

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Week 8 status vs. Giants

The good news is there’s optimism that both players will suit up.

This is impressive for Metcalf, who was carted off the field last week with a patella tendon injury. There was some speculation the Seahawks star would be out for weeks, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport both expect him to play. Metcalf did practice on Friday, a good sign for his availability on Sunday.

Rapaport calls Lockett a game-time decision, but he cites “optimism” about him playing despite hamstring and rib injuries, while ESPN’s Adam Schefter says he’s expected to play.

This is huge for the 4-3 Seahawks, who are shocking the world by leading the NFC West nearly halfway through the season. Smith has been a revelation at quarterback as Russell Wilson’s replacement, throwing for 1,712 yards and 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions while completing 73.5% of his passes.

Lockett and Metcalf have similar numbers so far, with Lockett leading Seattle in receiving with 41 catches for 468 yards and two scores. Metcalf isn’t far behind with 31 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seahawks face a tough task against the 6-1 Giants, who just keep grinding out wins as they battle it out in the loaded NFC East.