The Seattle Seahawks have had an impressive start to the 2024 season. Seattle started the year 3-0 but took their first loss of the season to the Detroit Lions on Monday night. During the matchup, second-year running back Zach Charbonnet caught the NFL's attention and received a fine for his action.

The Seahawks trailed the Lions 21-7 at the start of the third quarter. Seattle started an offensive play and pitched the ball to Kenneth Walker III, and Zach Charbonnet was one of his lead blockers. Charbonnet initiated helmet-to-helmet contact with one of Detroit's defenders during his block, knocking the defender to the ground.

As a result, the NFL fined Charbonnet $45,020 for unnecessary roughness, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Charbonnet ended the matchup with 15 yards rushing on two carries and 39 yards receiving on five receptions. On the season, he has amassed 156 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries.

The NFL is not taking cases of unnecessary roughness lightly. The league suspended Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James for continuously violating the league's rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.

One highlighted incident occurred when James initiated helmet-to-helmet contact with Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth during a tackle on Sep. 22. James' action resulted in a penalty and an eventual one-game suspension.

Surely, players will continue to be cognizant of how they initiate contact with opposing competitors. Zach Charbonnet will likely learn from the mistake and continue doing all he can to help the Seahawks remain successful.

Seattle is gearing up for another matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday. New York is 1-3, but they will put forth a concerted effort to hand the Seahawks their second-straight loss. Under the leadership of Geno Smith and company, the Seahawks will do everything in their power to defend their home field and win.