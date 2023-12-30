Seahawks will be releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Frank Clark.

The Seattle Seahawks still have the playoffs in their sights. However, it appears the franchise feels it's time to part ways with Frank Clark. As it turns out, his return to Seattle didn't pan out as he had hoped.

The Seahawks have officially released the former Pro Bowl linebacker on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Brady Henderson. Clark's role on the team had been diminishing over the course of the season. Seattle felt it was time to let him go.

“Seahawks are releasing former three-time Pro-Bowl LB Frank Clark today. Clark had been a healthy scratch for two of the past three games, and three of the nine games overall since the Seahawks re-signed him.”

Frank Clark was pretty much a non-factor for the Seahawks this season. He only acquired eight total tackles and wasn't necessarily in the rotation for Seattle's pass rush. So, although Clark is a former Pro Bowler, it just didn't make sense to keep him on the roster.

As it turns out, Frank Clark suffered the same fate earlier in the season after the Denver Broncos released him after playing just two games. It's been a rocky road for Clark since his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs ended. With that said, it's unclear what his future holds in the NFL at this point.

With Clark off the roster, Dre'Mont Jones will continue playing as the starter. Rookie Derick Hall will serve as the backup. Those two will be key components of the Seahawks' defense for the remainder of the season.