The Seattle Seahawks are riding high into their 2023 training camp after being one of the league's biggest surprises last year. The Russell Wilson trade worked out beautifully, as Geno Smith emerged as a top-10 quarterback by most measures. The Seahawks will now surround Smith with even more dynamic weapons, as draft selections WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and RB Zach Charbonnet join DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Noah Fant and Kenneth Walker III to form one of the NFL's best skill groups.

The addition of talent on offense could allow Seattle to address other areas of need by dealing from positions of depth. Seattle made some important moves this offseason defensively, picking up DE Dre'Mont Jones and S Julian Love in free agency and drafting CB Devon Witherspoon and Edge Derick Hall, but stopping the run remains a massive concern. Seattle's defense was a run funnel last year, ranking 30th in rushing yards allowed per game.

With that in mind, here are three Seahawks' trade candidates to plug some holes up the middle.

Seahawks Training Camp Priorities

1. D'Wayne Eskridge, WR

Eskridge has been one of the biggest disappointments of Seattle's 2021 draft class, as a steady slew of injuries have kept him sidelined. The speedy receiver has missed 14 games over the last two seasons, recording only 17 receptions in the process.

Despite his second-round draft capital (56th selection) and rave reviews before Seahawks' training camp, Eskridge might not return much more than a very late draft pick for a team that has a need for speed. Eskridge's 4.38 40-yard-dash time and potential in gadget plays could be enough to entice another club, but he appears to be on the outside looking in for any meaningful playing time in Seattle after the selection of Njigba-Smith.

2. Noah Fant, TE

As one of the main pieces in the Russell Wilson trade, Fant came to Seattle with big expectations. While his performance last year was decent (50-486-4), it didn't quite live up to the hype. Seattle's tendency to rotate tight ends and use run-blocking personnel kept Fant off the field, as third-string tight end Colby Parkinson (486 snaps) wasn't all that far behind in the snap totals for Will Dissly (567) or Fant (697).

More importantly, the Seahawks could have signaled a departure from two tight end personnel with the selection of Njigba-Smith, who operated almost solely out of the slot at Ohio State. With the Seahawks having already paid Dissly and with Fant eligible for free agency next year, the talented 25-year-old isn't a lock to return.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Packaging Noah Fant with a draft pick to a tight end needy team for a substantial defensive upgrade (hello, Washington Commanders) would be a major swing for the fences.

3. Kenneth Walker III, RB

Speaking of hitting home runs, it's time to discuss Kenneth Walker III. The rookie's raw numbers were terrific (over 1,000 yards, 9 touchdowns) and he looked to break the big one whenever he touched the ball.

While this isn't an overreaction to the Seahawks using a second-round selection on UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet, it is important to note that Seattle felt the need to account for what Walker III doesn't provide in the backfield.

Walker's PFF receiving grade (45th out of 60) wasn't great, but being one of the worst pass-blocking backs in all of football is downright problematic. Pass protection just happens to be one of Charbonnet's biggest strengths, and Walker III may end up off the field more often than you'd think because of it.

While the running back position is devalued around the league on the whole, there are still teams that are willing to invest heavily in young, controllable backs. Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson both went inside the top-12 picks in this year's draft, so Walker might command a better trade return than you'd think.

With so many capable veteran running backs still available in free agency, the Seahawks could trade Walker and replace him with a two-down thumper in free agency, like Ezekiel Elliott or Dalvin Cook, if it meant getting a defensive difference-maker in return.

Basically, if the Seahawks trade Walker, it would have to be for a defensive stud.

Looking Ahead

The Seahawks have all the makings of a playoff team, particularly if Jamal Adams can stay healthy and return to form. Seattle is a long way removed from the Legion of Boom days, but there's plenty of talent in the secondary and some intriguing young pass rushers to boot. If Geno Smith maintains his level of play, Seattle could be a sneaky Super Bowl contender.