The excitement for Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is building and fellow teammate Tyler Lockett only added to the hype train with his latest comments. Lockett believes that Smith-Njigba is “going to be phenomenal“, per NFL.com.

“I think he's going to be phenomenal. The sky's going to be the limit.”

Clearly, Lockett's confidence in Smith-Njigba's ability to adjust to the NFL is sky-high. And it's not hard to see why.

Smith-Njigba, a standout receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes who was selected by the Seahawks with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft back in April, was regarded by some as the best wideout in the class.

A nagging hamstring injury cost him nearly his entire senior season with the Buckeyes, but his tape and insane production from 2021 were enough for NFL coaches to still hold him in high regard.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On a 2021 Ohio State team that featured first rounders in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, it was Smith-Njigba who stood out, tallying a team-leading 1,606 receiving yards in 13 games played.

His historic performance in the 2021 Rose Bowl win, which included a bowl record 347 receiving yards and a Rose Bowl-record 15 receptions, is fully worth taking the time to pull up on YouTube.

Now, Smith-Njigba will join a Seahawks passing attack that includes a pair of 1000-yard receivers from 2022 in Lockett and DK Metcalf and the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year award winner Geno Smith. And Lockett believes that Smith-Njigba won't miss a beat.

If that's the case, then the Seahawks will again field one of the most exciting and productive offenses in the league.