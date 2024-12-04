ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Seahawks are on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals for a NFC West division matchup. This game will continue our NFL odds series as we give you a Seahawks-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Seahawks-Cardinals Last Game – Matchup History

The Seahawks beat the Cardinals two weeks ago 16-6.

Overall Series: The Seahawks lead the all-time series 28-21-1

Here are the Seahawks-Cardinals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Cardinals Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Arizona Cardinals: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Seahawks are on a three-game in streak heading into this game. They have beaten the San Francisco 49ers, the Cardinals, and the New York Jets in the last three weeks. Those teams are not the best, but they are wins the Seahawks needed. In those three games, the Seahawks have allowed 17, 6, and 21 points. Their defense has been top notch, and they need that to be the case once again on Sunday.

In the first matchup with the Cardinals, the Seahawks allowed only six points. They were lights out on run defense, as well. Seattle held the Cardinals to under 50 yards rushing, and just 3.5 yards per carry. Seattle is normally not as good with their rush defense, so holding the Cardinals to under 50 points was huge for them. If the Seahawks can have another good game defending the run, they will be able to cover the spread.

Seattle is led by Geno Smith. Smith turns the ball over a bit to much, but he can really sling it. On the season, Smith has thrown for 3,241 yards, which is the third-most in the NFL. The Cardinals will not get a lot of interceptions on defense, so Smith should be able to take care of the ball. He completed 71 percent of passes as he threw for 254 yards against the Cardinals in the first matchup. If Smith can have a good game on Sunday, the Seahawks will remain at the top of the NFC West.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona was just as good as Seattle when it came to defending the run in their first matchup. In fact, the Cardinals were better than Seattle in that aspect of the game. Arizona held the Seahawks to 2.6 yards per rush, and the Seahawks did not find the endzone on the ground. Arizona's ability to stop the run is the reason the Seahawks were held to 16 points in the first game. If the Cardinals can do that again, they will be able to cover the spread.

Arizona may not get a lot of interceptions, but they did pick off Geno Smith in the first game. The Cardinals are also a team that does not allow a whole bunch of passing yards. They allow 217.5 pass yards per game, and they have allowed just 14 touchdowns. Geno Smith is good, but the Cardinals should be able to force a few turnovers in this game. If they can be strong on defense, the Cardinals will win this game.

Kyler Murry has plenty of weapons to throw to in the pass game. Marvin Harrison Jr and Trey McBride are the two biggest ones. They have combined for 114 receptions and 1,378 yards on the season. Harrison has seven touchdowns, but McBride has not yet found the end zone. Despite that, McBride is still the leading receiver on the Cardinals. These two players have to do some damage on Sunday. If Murray can get them going, the Cardinals will win.

Final Seahawks-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Seattle being underdogs seems a little strange to me. I will take the Seahawks to cover the spread.

Final Seahawks-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Seahawks +2.5 (-110)