When Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams made NFL history with a pick-6 on Aaron Rodgers, it came with an interesting take from the Seattle star. He told ESPN his true thoughts about how the pick-6 came to be.



“I think he's an older guy, doesn't want to take big hits like that anymore,” Williams said of Rodgers. “So sometimes if he feels a guy coming full speed at him, he's just going to chuck it and duck. We had him in a situation where [Seahawks coach Mike MacDonald] called a great call and it paid off.”



The Seahawks secured their seventh win of the season against an underwhelming New York Jets team. They've gone through their fair share of troubles this year. Firing their head coach Robert Saleh, trading for Davante Adams, and firing their general manager Joe Douglas have highlighted a grueling season. Although they were leading for a decent chunk of the game, the Seattle defense came to life.



After Williams's defensive touchdown, it marked the first interception return touchdown of his career. That event flipped the game script in Seattle's favor. The former Jets player is on pace to have the best season of his career. Even head coach Mike MacDonald gave Williams an ‘all-time' take, referring to his recent stretch.

Leonard Williams has won the Seahawks' past two games

In the games against the Arizona Cardinals, and the Jets, Williams has performed as well as some defensive linemen do in a season. He has a combined 4.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, two pass deflections, and an interception returned for a touchdown. Those statistics are great for an individual season, let alone for two games. Also, Williams played a factor in both teams having under 100 rushing yards, despite playing against Breece Hal and James Connor, respectively.



An interesting difference was how both Rodgers and Kyler Murray play like opposites. Rodgers is a pocket-passer who appreciates time to make the right reads and put the ball in the right spot. On the flip side, Murray is the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback. His elusiveness, speed, and athleticism highlight the star power he has.



However, Williams made quick work of both quarterbacks. Although he didn't talk about Murray like he did Rodgers, his mentality likely remains the same. The Seahawks are sitting at the top of the NFC West, and it's thanks to Williams's elite play the past two games.