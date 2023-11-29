We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Seahawks-Cowboys prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Seattle Seahawks will travel to Arlington, Texas, to face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Seahawks-Cowboys prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Seahawks lost 31-13 to the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving Night. Sadly, the offense sputtered out of the gate, and they trailed 24-3 at halftime. A pick-6 by Jordyn Brooks and a field goal cut the deficit to 24-13. Then, the 49ers sealed the deal with a touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Brandon Aiyuk. Geno Smith went 18 for 27 with 180 yards passing with one interception. Also, it was a hard day for Zach Charbonnet, who rushed 14 times for 47 yards in the place of an injured Kenneth Walker. DK Metcalf had just three receptions on nine targets for 32 yards. Meanwhile, Tyler Lockett had three receptions on five targets for 30 yards. The Hawks went 3 for 11 on third-down conversions. Moreover, the offense committed two turnovers and allowed six sacks.

The Cowboys routed the Washington Commanders 45-10. Ultimately, it was 20-10 at halftime. But the Cowboys ran away with it in the fourth quarter. Significantly, Dak Prescott went 22 for 32 with 331 yards passing for four touchdowns. Tony Pollard rushed 13 times for 79 yards and a score while catching six passes for 24 yards. Meanwhile, Brandon Cooks had four receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown, while Ceedee Lamb had four catches on nine targets for 53 yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys went 6 for 10 on third-down conversions. Likewise, the defense forced one turnover and had four sacks.

The Cowboys are 11-10 against the Seahawks in their history. Likewise, the Cowboys are 3-2 in five career home games against the Hawks. The teams have not played since 2020. when the Hawks defeated the Cowboys 38-31.

Here are the Seahawks-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Cowboys Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +9 (-115)

Dallas Cowboys: -9 (-105)

Over: 47.5 (-108)

Under: 47.5 (-112)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys Week 13

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks are hurting right now. Thus, they need to find a way to overcome their ailments and go into a tough environment. The Seahawks will need their best performance from Smith.

Smith has passed for 2,584 yards, 12 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Unfortunately, he may again be without Walker, who has not practiced yet this week. Charbonnet is the next option, having rushed 67 times for 308 yards. However, he must do better than he did last week. Metcalf also must have a better game. Significantly, he has 43 receptions for 678 yards and three touchdowns. Lockett also hopes to bounce back. Ultimately, he has 54 receptions for 575 yards and four scores. Rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 38 catches for 406 yards and two scores.

The defense must do better at stopping the run. Overall, they have some players that can contribute. Jarran Reed has 19 solo tackles and four sacks. Meanwhile, Boye Mafe has 23 solo tackles and seven sacks. Quandre Diggs has led the way with 43 solo tackles and one interception. Meanwhile, Bobby Wagner has 60 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Hawks will cover the spread if they can generate any offense. Then, the defense must pressure Prescott.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

The Dallas offense needs to generate a good running game to thrive over the long term. Then, they need to protect Prescott as he tries to get the ball out to Lamb and the other receivers.

Prescott has passed for 2,935 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Thus, he has been good at getting the ball to his receivers, but he hopes to have support from a good running game. Pollard has rushed 160 times for 669 yards and four touchdowns while catching 39 passes for 233 yards without a score. Lamb has been elite, with 78 receptions for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cooks has caught 33 passes for 452 yards and four scores. Tight end Jake Ferguson has caught 40 passes for 421 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense has played well against average offenses. Ultimately, Micah Parsons has 22 solo tackles and 11.5 sacks. Dorance Armstrong has added 12 solo tackles and five sacks. Likewise, Demarcus Lawrence has 15 solo tackles and four sacks. Sam Williams has seven solo tackles and four sacks. Additionally, Daran Bland has tallied 36 solo tackles and seven interceptions.

The Cowboys will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently. Then, they need to pressure Smith and force him into poor throws.

Final Seahawks-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

The Hawks are still hurting. Unfortunately for them, it will affect how they challenge the Cowboys, who will cover the spread.

Final Seahawks-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Dallas Cowboys: -9 (-105)