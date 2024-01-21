Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland shares his thoughts on the recent loss to Dricus Du Plessis.

UFC 297 gave fans an absolute brawl between middleweight champion Sean Strickland and challenger Dricus Du Plessis. The fight was back and forth, with both competitors leaving the octagon covered in blood. The controversial bout ended with Du Plessis being crowned the new champion of the middleweight division, leaving many in shock. Strickland took to X about the decision, stating a head butt from Du Plessis threw him off in the later rounds.

“Well f*** haha… man that headbutt really made it difficult to see but I thought we got the job done. Blood and all!!! Onto the next one!!! Thanks everyone who supported me!!!!!!,” said Strickland, via X.

It's believed that Strickland won the first two rounds, with Du Plessis taking the third and fourth. The fifth round was up for grabs, with both fighters making their mark in the championship round. UFC president Dana White also gave his thoughts after the fight, mentioning that he thought Strickland won the last round and should have kept the belt. This was a common point on social media, but the judges gave the edge to Du Plessis.

Strickland believes his arm should have been raised in favor of him defending the title. It was certainly a toss-up, with the last round being the true teller, but Du Plessis controlled the fight. Strickland may have landed some incredible jabs and countered combos, but Du Plessis fought on his terms. He beat the questions surrounding his cardio and endurance, having authority over Strickland in the final round.