UFC 297 comes to an end with a brand new middleweight champion as Dricus Du Plessis beats Sean Strickland via split decision, social media reacts.

In a highly anticipated showdown at UFC 297, Dricus Du Plessis emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle against Sean Strickland, claiming the UFC middleweight championship via a close split decision. The bout, which took place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, showcased the resilience and skill of both fighters, culminating in a thrilling championship clash.

The contest began with both athletes demonstrating their striking prowess and tactical acumen, setting the stage for a closely contested championship bout. Throughout the fight, Du Plessis and Strickland engaged in a back-and-forth exchange, with each fighter showcasing their unique strengths and strategic approach to the game. The closely contested nature of the bout kept the audience on the edge of their seats, as the momentum shifted between the two elite middleweights.

After a grueling five-round battle, the judges rendered a split decision in favor of Dricus Du Plessis, with the scorecards reading 48-47, 47-48, 48-47 in his favor. The narrow margin of victory underscored the closely contested nature of the championship clash, reflecting the high level of competition and skill displayed by both athletes throughout the fight.

Following his hard-earned victory, Dricus Du Plessis was met with widespread acclaim from the MMA community, with fans and analysts acknowledging the tenacity and skill he exhibited in securing the middleweight championship on social media.

🔥🇿🇦 Congratulations @DricusDuPlessis 🇿🇦🔥 Glad these two buried the hatchet! I hate to see Sean lose, I respect his work ethic so much & I truly hope he got PAID.#UFC297 pic.twitter.com/TCPQIkRlbM — The People’s MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) January 21, 2024

He did! @dricusduplessis, you South African beauty! First ever champion from our beautiful country and you stuck to your word. The belt is coming home. Nou weet hulle wat ons weet 🇿🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/KxRE2MfgfS — Mark Sham (@MarkSham) January 21, 2024

Congrats to new Champion @dricusduplessis

Very good escalating Performance Patience of both guys was inspirational //\\ https://t.co/t64MS81TAY — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) January 21, 2024

🗣️ Dricus Du Plessis: “Israel Adesanya, get your ass back into the UFC so we can settle the score.” Is this the fight to make next? 🤔#UFC297 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/mUnJrOKcAw — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) January 21, 2024

Despite coming up short in the title bout, Sean Strickland’s performance was lauded by fans and experts alike. The reigning champion’s resilience and technical proficiency were on full display throughout the contest, as he pushed Du Plessis to his limits in a valiant effort to defend his middleweight crown. While the decision did not go in his favor, Strickland’s unwavering determination and skill set reaffirmed his status as a top contender in the division.

As Dricus Du Plessis celebrates his hard-earned victory and ascension to the pinnacle of the middleweight division, the MMA world eagerly anticipates his future endeavors as the newly crowned UFC champion. With a host of formidable challengers vying for an opportunity to dethrone him, including a potential match against his arch nemesis and former Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, Du Plessis is poised to face a series of compelling matchups as he embarks on his championship reign.