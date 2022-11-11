Published November 11, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. With this game being the NFL’s first game played in Germany, people around the world will be watching. Ahead of this matchup, we will be making out Seahawks Week 10 predictions.

After trading away longtime quarterback Russell Wilson, many believed that the Seahawks were headed toward a rebuild. They weren’t even sure who would be their quarterback heading into the season with both Geno Smith and Drew Lock competing for the starting job.

Eventually, Smith earned the starting nod and the Seahawks haven’t looked back. Now, over halfway into the season, they find themselves at 6-3 and in first place in the NFC West.

With their success this season, the Seahawks have earned several big victories. In recent weeks, they have taken down the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, and Arizona Cardinals.

In Week 10, they will now be taking on a Buccaneers team led by Tom Brady that has struggled at times. If all goes to plan, they could walk away at 7-3, and near the top of the NFC.

Here are three bold predictions for the Seahawks in Week 10

Geno Smith delivers once again

The Seahawks put the ball in Geno Smith’s hands, and he hasn’t made them regret that decision. Instead, he has put on an MVP-caliber performance and shows no signs of slowing down.

Over the first nine games of the season, Smith has thrown for 2,199 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. His 15 touchdowns through the air are tied for the fifth most in the NFL.

Over the Seahawks last three games, Smith has regularly led them to the endzone. During this stretch, he has thrown for 697 passing yards, six touchdowns, and just two interceptions. This offense has been firing on all cylinders with Smith playing how he has. They didn’t score below 27 points in any of these three games.

At times this season, the Buccaneers defense has been a liability. It is all but guaranteed that Smith will find a way to test this defense early and often.

A major part of Smith’s success this season has been the pass-catching duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Smith has become comfortable with both of the Seahawks primary receivers, and this has been evident in his performances. This trio could put on another big show on Sunday against a Buccaneers defense that isn’t at full strength.

The Seahawks defense shows up

At times this season, the Seahawks defense has looked like the best unit in the NFL. During their four-game win streak, they allowed a total of just 66 points. They have put on elite performances against offenses led by Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert, and Daniel Jones.

Arguably their most impressive performance during their winning streak came against the New York Giants in Week 8. In this contest, they limited Saquon Barkley to just 62 yards from scrimmage.

The Seahawks will now play against a Buccaneers offense that has struggled to put points on the board in recent weeks. Led by Tom Brady, the Buccaneers have scored more than 22 points in a game just once over the last five weeks.

With their success, the Seahawks have relied heavily on their young talent. Rookies Boye Mafe, Coby Bryant, and Tariq Woolen have delivered in nearly every game this season.

Bryant currently leads the NFL in forced fumbles with four. Next to him, Woolen is second in the NFL with four interceptions. He has also recorded eight defended passes, which is tied for ninth in the NFL.

Veterans within this unit have also been key to their success so far. Off the edge, Uchenna Nwosu has looked like a star, constantly putting opposing quarterbacks under pressure.

The Seahawks defense has played well enough to start the season to prove that they are a legitimate unit. Giving Brady and the Buccaneers a hard time would only be another solid game on their resume.

Kenneth Walker has a big day

In his rookie season, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker has looked like a star. Since taking over as the starting running back, he had run wild against opposing defenses.

Over the past five games, Walker has been dominant. During this time, he has recorded 512 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. While coming onto the season much later than many of the NFL’s top running backs this season, Walker ranks fourth in rushing touchdowns.

With Smith leading the offense, the Seahawks can push the ball down the field. This in turn gives Walker opportunities to be destructive on the ground as the field can open up.

The Buccaneers may be in a tough spot trying to slow down this Seahawks offense. It is possible that this offense, led by Smith and Walker, can once again reach the endzone early and often.