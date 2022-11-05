The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a big win over the New York Giants, which was their third in a row. The Seahawks are obviously looking to extend their run to four when they face the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will solidify their hold on first place in the NFC West. Here are our Seattle Seahawks Week 9 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.

This should be an interesting matchup between two teams vying for the NFC West top spot. Following a 27-13 victory against the New York Giants in Week 8, Seattle has now won each of its past three games by at least ten points. Their offense has been driven by Geno Smith, while their defense has been stout mainly due to the brilliance of Uchenna Nwosu.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals failed to produce the necessary defensive stops in a Week 8 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. Kyler Murray tossed for 326 yards and three touchdowns, but two horrible interceptions wrecked his spectacular day. Arizona is currently in the last position in the NFC West.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 9 game against the Cardinals.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Uchenna Nwosu gets sack No. 6

After Uchenna Nwosu’s big Week 1 game, 2022 has been fairly pedestrian. He outdid himself against the Giants in Week 8, though. In that outing, Nwosu tallied five solos, one assist, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. He carried that suffocating defense.

Keep in mind that Nwosu is a late bloomer, having entered the NFL in the second round of the 2018 draft. Still, he has been a standout this season. In fact, he leads the Seahawks in edge snaps and should continue to do so. That’s especially with Darrell Taylor out with an injury this weekend. We anticipate he’ll have another solid performance in Week 9. Put him up for his sixth sack of the season as he finds Kyler Murray and wraps him up.

3. Tyler Lockett plays well despite his injury

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett began the week with minimal practice due to hamstring issues. He was a game-time decision last week, so his status now is also still up in the air. Take note, however, that the Seattle receiver room is in rough shape. They’ll need Lockett to play, and he will.

Lockett has had a good season so far. However, recall that one of his quiet games came against the Cardinals in their first meeting during Week 6. In that contest, Lockett grabbed only two receptions for 17 yards.

Having said that, Arizona’s defense has been up and down all season, and they are near the bottom against the pass. Lockett also had a 5-63-1 line with eight targets against the Giants last week. Despite not being 100 percent entering this game, Lockett should still be solid. We see him pulling down five catches for 60+ yards and one touchdown.

2. Geno Smith puts up 270+ yards and two touchdowns

Seattle QB Geno Smith’s remarkable season continues. He now has six games with multiple touchdown passes sprinkled with some rushing yards. This week he faces one of the only teams against which he has not thrown multiple touchdowns.

Recall that in Week 6, Smith just had 197 yards via the air with no touchdowns against Arizona. However, he did add 48 yards on the ground. The good news for Smith is that Arizona ranks 23rd in pass defense in DVOA, so he has a strong chance of having another multi-touchdown game in this rematch.

Keep in mind as well that the veteran quarterback has completed a league-high 72.7 percent of his pass attempts. It should not be a stretch to see him recording 270+ yards and two touchdowns. His hot streak should not be snapped here.s

1. Seahawks sweep the Cardinals

In the first duel between these teams in Week 6, the Seahawks relied heavily on defense to defeat the Cardinals, 19-9. Seattle piled up 6.0 sacks on the day, while Arizona was kept without a single touchdown for the second time in 2022.

All indications point to the Seahawks completing a season sweep here. They also should have no issue playing on the road. The Cardinals have actually not played well at home, too. In fact, they have lost eight of their previous nine home games, indicating that things aren’t looking good for Kyler Murray & Co.