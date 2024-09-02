The Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era under Mike Macdonald. It will be weird seeing someone other than Pete Carroll patrolling the sidelines in Seattle. However, change can be a good thing.

Seahawks fans are right to be excited about the future of their team. Seattle boasts young, talented players on both sides of the ball. Macdonald and his coaching staff should bring some of the most cutting edge concepts to the Seahawks, something that Carroll was not great at.

However, this does not mean that the Seahawks will suddenly become an NFC contender.

Below we will explore four bold predictions related to the Seattle Seahawks heading into the 2024 regular season.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Geno Smith shows signs of decline, Seahawks invest in a new QB during the offseason

The Geno Smith renaissance in Seattle is one of the most pleasant surprises of the past several NFL seasons.

Smith took full advantage of the Russell Wilson trade and immediately filled the void as the team's next starting QB. He revived his career with an impressive 2022 season where he threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns with only 11 interceptions. He played so well that the Seahawks handed him a three-year, $105 million extension.

Smith had a solid season in 2023, but he did not reach the heights of his 2022 campaign.

Now Smith has been tasked with adjusting to a brand new coaching staff with a new offensive scheme. This is something that Geno Smith is more than capable of doing, but it would be foolish to ignore that he is entering his age 34 season.

My prediction: this will be Smith's last productive year in the NFL. Geno is a middle-of-the-road starting QB who does not boast much upside as an older player.

Seattle's QB situation shows how much things can change in two years. Smith was a godsend in 2022 but just two years later feels like a progress stopper for a team with a brand new coaching staff.

I see Geno Smith having a solid 2024 season before being replaced in the offseason, likely by a first-round QB.

Kenneth Walker III goes nuclear, has career season in Mike Macdonald's first year as head coach

Kenneth Walker III could be a league winner in fantasy football this season.

Walker III has been nothing but reliable in his first two years in the NFL. He has eclipsed 200 carries and 900 rushing yards in each of the last two seasons.

However, it is head coach Mike Macdonald's recent comments about Walker III that should have Seahawks fans excited about the season.

Macdonald hyped up Kenneth Walker III in early August as someone who could see a lot of touches this fall.

“Let's feed this guy,” Macdonald said about Kenneth Walker III, per ESPN Fantasy Sports. “He can be special.”

It is certainly exciting to imagine what kind of workload Macdonald has in mind for Walker III. He could become one of the focal points of the entire offense.

My prediction is that Walker III will have a career year in all relevant statistical categories: rushing yards, receiving yards, and total touchdowns. I can't decide if his efficiency will increase, but I doubt Seahawks fans will care as long as he's putting up eye-popping stats on the regular.

Byron Murphy II becomes an impact player in his rookie

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Byron Murphy II in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Mike Macdonald clearly views Murphy II as a key piece on the team's defensive line moving forward. It is not hard to understand why.

Murphy II quickly became a favorite prospect of many scouts throughout the pre-draft process this spring. He is a well-built interior defender who is capable of both stopping the run and pushing the pocket as an elite level.

Murphy II is not currently expected to start in Week 1 for the Seahawks. However, it feels like only a matter of time before he starts stealing snaps from Jarran Reed.

The Seahawks have a couple of great defensive linemen to build around in Byron Murphy II and Leonard Williams.

My prediction is that Murphy II becomes a starter for the Seahawks by the end of his rookie seasons. Beyond that, he will make a big impact on Seattle's defense as a rookie. This may not lead to gaudy stats, but his ability to apply pressure and force double-teams should create opportunities for everyone else.

Seattle finishes with a 9-8 record, barely misses they playoffs

Seahawks fans have plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2024 season. However, it does not seem likely that Seattle will find themselves in the playoffs at season's end.

There are a number of things working against the Seahawks making the playoffs in 2024.

First is the fact that Seattle has a first-year head coach in Mike Macdonald. We don't mean to say that first-year head coaches cannot find success in year one, but it does make everything a little more difficult. There are also plenty of reasons to have faith that Macdonald can replicate his success from Baltimore in Seattle. That said, making the playoffs in his first year would be a huge accomplishment so it is reasonable to be skeptical.

Second is the competition for playoff spots in the NFC. Baked into this bold prediction is the assumption that the 49ers will win the NFC West. This is important because it immediately puts the Seahawks in a heated competition for one of three wild card spots in the NFC.

The Seahawks could see themselves in competition with teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears for one of three playoff spots. The NFC may not be a strong as the AFC at the top of the conference, but the middle is extremely bloated.

I see the Seahawks being good enough to secure a winning record at 9-8. A good handful of those victories could come in the second half of the season as the team begins to gel together. However, they miss the playoffs and look to make some major offseason changes in 2025.