Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks shocked the world over the offseason when it was announced that the longtime head coach would be stepping down from his position with the team. Carroll had been coaching the team since 2010, and it wasn't like Seattle had a bad campaign, as they posted a 9-8 record and just missed out on the playoffs.

Still, both parties decided it was time to move in a different direction, and just like that, Carroll's time with the team was over. He did not end up taking a new head coaching gig over the offseason, and based on comments he recently made, it doesn't sound like he's going to be in a rush to return to the sideline in the future.

Pete Carroll set to teach classes at USC in wake of leaving Seahawks

Carroll makes it clear that he could still coach if he wanted to, but the desire doesn't seem to be there for him currently. Considering how he had spent nearly 50 years coaching in some capacity dating back to his days as a graduate assistant with Pacific Tigers football, it makes sense that he wants to take on some other endeavors over the next few years.

One of those endeavors involves returning to USC, but not in a capacity that many fans would initially expect. Carroll is going to be teaching at USC starting this upcoming semester, and while he didn't provide many details on this surprising development, it sounds like he's fired up to take on a new project now that football is now longer dominating his life.

“I'm looking forward to that. It's going to be a really exciting endeavor when it's finalized and all that.” – Pete Carroll, Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM

Carroll was USC football's head coach from 2001 to 2009, so this is a bit of a homecoming of sorts for him. While it certainly will be a bit different than coaching, there's a lot of teaching involved with that profession, so Carroll will likely excel at his new gig, even though he doesn't really have any experience with it.

There's a chance he could get the itch to return to coaching, but for the time being, it seems like Carroll is content with his career, which makes sense given all that he accomplished. It will certainly be weird not seeing him with the Seahawks for the 2024 campaign, but fans can rest assured knowing that he has already found a new job in the wake of his departure from the team.