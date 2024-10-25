Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is looking forward to better protectors on the line, and the Bills aren’t the only team that pulled off a trade as the Seahawks added linebacker help. With a Seattle Seahawks Week 8 game scheduled against the Buffalo Bills, it’s a pair of division leaders squaring off. Ahead of the Seahawks-Bills game, we’ll be making our Seahawks Week 8 bold predictions.

The Seahawks are 4-3, leading three teams by one game in a tight NFC West race. The Bills stand at 5-2, atop the AFC East standings.

Geno Smith has been a lead dog this season, leading the NFL in passing yards (1,985) and yards per game (283.6). And he’s the focus of our first bold prediction.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith will throw for over 300 yards with two scores

This shapes up as a game where the Seahawks will be chasing points. So look for Smith to keep plenty of air under the ball throughout the contest.

“A ton of respect for his game and the way he's just developed over the years and the staying power that he's shown, it's very impressive,” McDermott said. “Again, being out there the last few years, we haven't played them naturally yet over the last couple of years but very impressed by his level of play, by the way he has command of their offense, and they do what I would say is some high-level stuff on offense.”

Former NFL star cornerback Richard Sherman said Smith doesn’t get the credit he deserves, according to democratandchronicle.com.

“They never give Geno enough credit,” Sherman said. “He is under the most duress all game and looks like a surgeon when kept clean.”

Bills cornerback Christian Benford echoed the gist Sherman’s comments, according to niagara-gazette.com.

“He’s pretty good,” Bills cornerback Christian Benford told the Gazette. “He’s got a nice deep ball, (and) he’s a vet. So he’s pretty smart. That’s what stands out to me.”

Seattle RB Kenneth Walker will hit a 30-plus-yard TD run

Walker can pick them up and put them down. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Walker hit 20.33 MPH on a play earlier this season. Smith said he likes the weapon he has in the backfield, according to espn.com.

“Man, he's special,” quarterback Geno Smith said postgame. “He's special. You see the plays that he's making. I don't think any other running back could do some of the stuff that he's doing. I'm surprised every time he makes one of those just crazy plays. To have him and Zach back there, to have that one-two punch, and to be able to utilize both of those guys within our offense, it just makes us that much better.”