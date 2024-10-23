The Seattle Seahawks have designated offensive linemen Abraham Lucas and George Fant to return to practice, opening their 21-day window, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

These are significant developments for the Seahawks, who have been dealing with the injuries on the offensive line for a bit now. Abraham Lucas and George Fant returning should be a big boost for the offense overall, whether it is pass protecting for Geno Smith or opening running lanes for Kenneth Walker III.

When the Seahawks get quality play out of their offensive line, the offense overall is dangerous. Geno Smith has proven to be a quarterback who can effectively push the ball downfield to players like DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett while also hitting the check-down passes to players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Kenneth Walker III is one of the better running backs in the NFL as well. Hopefully Metcalf's injury does not keep him out too long.

Seahawks look to build off of dominant game vs Falcons

The Seahawks have been a bit up and down so far this season. They started 3-0, albeit against weaker opponents in the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. They followed that with losses to the Detroit Lions, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. The losses to the Lions and 49ers were not surprising, but the one to the Giants was.

Then, the Seahawks came out with a dominant performance against the Atlanta Falcons to snap the losing streak, winning 34-14 to advance to 4-3 on the season. The NFC West is still wide open, and the Seahawks will look to build off of that win over the Falcons.

This coming week, Seattle will host the Buffalo Bills in what should be one of the better matchups of this week's slate. It will be worth monitoring Lucas and Fant's statuses this week to see if they will suit up for the game against the Bills.