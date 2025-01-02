The Seattle Seahawks are eliminated from playoff contention. Despite their 3-0 start, they had too many mid-season losses to keep pace with the Los Angeles Rams. The highlight of their season has been second-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. After a slow rookie season, he has changed their offense and is chasing the franchise receptions record. Smith-Njigba told Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times that Tyler Lockett has been supportive during his chase of the record that Lockett owns.

“About two weeks ago, he was like, ‘Hey man, I think you are going to break my record. I hope you break my record.' And I was like, ‘Oh really?’ And that’s kind of how it went. A special moment,’” Smith-Njigba told Condotta.

Lockett caught 100 passes from Russell Wilson in 2020 as the Seahawks marched to the playoffs. Smith-Njigba has 96 catches headed into the final game and has the opportunity to slide past Lockett on Sunday. They face the Rams, who will be resting their starters ahead of another playoff run. While they are out of the playoffs, their only focus for Seattle should be getting Smith-Njigba the record.

The Seahawks have been solid with Geno Smith at quarterback the last three years but may need a new face under center. With Smith-Njigba turning into a star, Mike Macdonald's defense turning a corner, and the NFC West looking weak, they have some opportunities.

Jaxon Smith-Njiba is a star in the making for the Seahawks

The Seahawks should be focused on the future with their quarterback choices this offseason. While Smith can be the stopgap quarterback for one more season, he is not the play-caller of the future. Smith-Njigba should be the catalyst for the front office to move the franchise into the next phase.

There are many great wide receivers in the league, many of whom were drafted in the first round. The Seahawks have nailed two draft picks in recent years in Smith-Njigba, first round in 2022, and DK Metcalf, second round in 2019. They have been tutored by the 32-year-old Lockett, who is nearing the end of his career.

While the Seahawks will see Lockett's career end soon, they should be excited about their future at wide receiver. Even with Geno Smith's occasional struggles, both Metcalf and Smith-Njigba are off to great starts in their careers. Despite this not being the season they wanted as a team, there are reasons for hope in Seattle.

The Seahawks and Rams face off in the regular-season finale on Sunday at 4:25.